Dear Editor:
Here is a copy of the letter I sent to city counsel for their Aug. 18 meeting:
“I am responding to the proposal to vacate the portion of the street known as East Crestone Avenue located within Strip C of Eddy Brothers Addition (between M Street and W. 3rd Street).
“I live on W. 3rd Street near the intersection of 3rd and O Street.
“I am against this proposal because:
“1. The road that is supposedly going to be removed, and built upon, is used often. After living on W. 3rd Street for about 14 years, I have only seen the traffic increase, as well as the speeds at which people drive. I would not like to loose one of the intersections that help drivers turn south off of W. 3rd Street. There have been attempts in the past by my neighbors to get the City of Salida to place either a speed bump at 3rd and O Street or to place a 3-way stop sign to slow down the speedy traffic, but to no avail. The City of Salida has continually turned us down.
“2. I think that increasing the housing on W. 3rd Street without any way to slow down the amount of traffic would be detrimental to the neighborhood.
“3. I don’t know the ins and outs about how this proposal came about. But it appears that the city is trying to take away a public city street for corporate development. How does that happen when tax payers’ money pay for the streets? I have heard rumors that in the past, the City of Salida has tried to sell public land to private developers, and I hope that is not what is happening in this situation.
Thank you for
considering my input,
20-year-long citizen of Salida, Colorado”
Stacey Joslin
Salida