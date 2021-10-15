Dear Editor:
I’m writing this letter to express my support for Mandy Paschall for the Salida school board.
I met Mandy last year on the sidelines of various cross-country courses while we cheered on our daughters. Her support, enthusiasm and encouragement of these student athletes is infectious. It’s clear she cares deeply about Salida’s youth and their experiences in the classroom and on the athletic field.
Mandy checks all the boxes on my list. She believes in providing a safe and secure learning environment that allows for each and every student to grow academically, socially and emotionally. She has a great deal of respect for our dedicated teachers and staff, who year after year face an ever increasing workload that is placed upon them. Not only will Mandy be a champion for our students’ needs, she will champion the needs of our teachers.
Mandy also understands and believes in the importance of following a system of checks and balances that provides sufficient accountability for those with decision-making power. She values policy as a road map for good decision-making while also inviting and listening to important stakeholder input. Mandy will foster community engagement in an effort to bring parent and citizen input to the table.
Mandy has both the personal and professional experience necessary for a seat on the board. While serving on the leadership council at her daughters’ previous school, she assisted with curriculum changes, principal selection and social-emotional learning. She has served on both the Longfellow Accountability and the District Accountability committees.
Her family is actively engaged in the Salida community and she is eager and excited about putting in the time and work necessary to be an effective member of our school board.
Mandy motivates those around her to strive for excellence. She understands that we can always do better and meets that challenge head on. Please join me in voting for Mandy Paschall for Salida School District Board of Education on Nov. 2.
Amy Reed,
Salida