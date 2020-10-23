Dear Editor:
RE: Wolf Re-introduction - Proposition 114.
Lots of Coloradans are involved with this question – its application and funding.
I’ve lived and camped in Colorado and Wyoming, including the Tetons and Yellowstone, for more than 20-years.
Other than a practical interest in large bears, the calls of coyotes and wolves have always captivated me.
It wasn’t fear that held my attention, but rather it was a deep silent fascination. Another apex-predator still existed out-there. It always mesmerized and excited me – it still does.
Concerns regarding wolf re-introduction are equally heartfelt.
The Proposition mandates a slow re-introduction with ongoing public input and plan modification.
Wolves chase down their prey (unlike ambushing mountain lions) and often target old and weak animals suffering from starvation or disease.
Wolves make big game more wary and use habitat differently by seeking greater cover (timbered areas). Reduced automobile collisions are a documented result of wolf re-introduction.
The Proposition includes compensation to reimburse ranchers for livestock lost due to predation.
Any economic costs of fewer deer and elk tags/licenses can be wholly-offset by the value of tourist’s viewing wolves.
We need to understand and pay for the costs of wolf-re-introduction, but there’s still more.
A cattle rancher in Oregon recently commented, “you can’t compensate us for what we feel.”
Compensation helps, but understanding the concerns of all Coloradans is necessary for successful wolf re-introduction.
Proposition 114 accomplishes that on paper, but what remains to be done is up to all of us. I still long for the sights and sounds of wolves in Colorado.
Erick Miller
Salida