Dear Editor:
What is Critical Race Theory? In response to Bret Collyer’s letter to the editor and paid advertisement in the June 15 issue of The Mountain Mail, let’s start by providing accurate information about this topic.
Critical Race Theory was developed in the 1970s by legal scholars as a means of thinking about how even though laws were passed to promote equality, they didn’t adequately address the reality of inequality in American society.
These laws were designed to deal with inequality for individuals but do not deal with the systemic issues built into American institutions that discriminate against one group or another.
CRT is not saying everyone in America is racist – it is saying we have racist structures that must be confronted if we are to move forward as a nation and become the country we say we are.
CRT is not a neo-Marxist ideology that wants to turn the U.S. away from capitalism. It is not a left-wing power grab; it’s not political, it’s structural.
It is focused on outcomes and how to ensure that every American has access to the resources, education and rights that will allow them to pursue equality.
By repeating right-wing pundits’ ill-informed comments, you are only continuing to perpetuate inaccurate information and spreading fear.
Stop weaponizing words and theories and do your own homework to learn more.
There are multiple examples of how our system discriminates against others – red-lining in mortgages and housing, the increase in voter suppression bills, unequal pay for certain groups or genders, and the treatment of persons of color by the police are only a few.
I encourage those who are open to learning more to read on your own. A wonderful podcast by two historians, Heather Cox Richardson and Joanne Freeman, on CRT is Now & Then: https://www.voxmedia.com/2021/5/20/22445527/new-history-podcast-now-and-then-launches.
Have a listen and you may be surprised to learn some history you weren’t taught in school.
Averi Schaubman,
Salida