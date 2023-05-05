As I look at the cost of rent here I see no reason for the prices considering local wages.
I saw this same thing when I went to Alaska back in 1975. Actually I’d be embarrassed to put a price on a rental that I see here. I realize some renters are and can be a complete disaster. I know I’ve had a few.
I also know there are some elderly folks out there who might have a spare room or two that they could rent out to help with the price of living on both sides.
I also know there is most likely a good lawyer out there who could write up an iron-clad rental agreement, which would protect both parties if it came to splitting ways.
Just something to think about. This gives both sides a break.