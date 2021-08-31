Dear Editor:
I wanted to write this letter to thank Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820 of Salida for their contribution to Chaffee County Quilts of Valor.
Their support means a great deal to all of us who make quilts for our veterans, soldiers and the wounded. To date, this group has made over 1,100 quilts. Many of the quilts are sent to Denver to the VA hospital and are presented to graduates of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) treatment.
Should anyone reading this know of a veteran who has not received a quilt of valor, please contact me and we will do our best to get one to him.
Linda Lafford,
Chaffee County Quilts of Valor,
Buena Vista