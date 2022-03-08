Dear Editor:
When the angry bear gets out of its cage and starts breaking things, there’s not much point in calling it a bad bear; rather it’s time to examine the nature of the cage.
Western powers have been trying to cage Russia for a hundred years with varying success.
Now Ukraine has paid in blood for our ineptitude.
Whether the bear is rational is beside the point.
He told us he was unhappy about having the jackals of NATO in the next cage; he wanted some distance between him and the forces which have attacked him in the past and, after all, what business does a North Atlantic treaty have so far from the Atlantic?
Western diplomats might have found a middle ground; instead they sacrificed Ukraine on the altar of arrogance.
Military alliances turned a single 1914 Sarajevo murder into a global conflict killing millions.
Twenty years ago our diplomats made a different blunder.
Cheered on by MJB of The Mountain Mail, they broke up the sovereign nation of Iraq into a snake pit of angry factions, killing hundreds of thousands, leaving broken health and power infrastructure and regional instability.
We can holler “dictator” and pretend that our democracy is a paragon of virtue, but the world can ill afford our blunders, nor can we Americans afford the cost in dollars and military casualties.
Now the bear has come out swinging, while our politicians and diplomats hide behind empty words.
Slim Wolfe,
Villa Grove