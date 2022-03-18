Dear Editor:
In the March 4 edition of The Mountain Mail the city’s Open Doors incentive payment plan was addressed. “The program provides incentives to short-term rental owners to convert to long-term rentals.”
I recently became aware of a similar program in Summit County and understand the reasoning behind it. However, it then goes on to say, “There will be a $250 administrative fee per employee per month for the term of the lease.” I looked through more recent issues and did not find a retraction.
Based on this article, the city is asking employers to front $3,000 per year per employee to be part of this program. This is on top of the rent the employee will be paying. Something is amiss.
In comparison, the city’s website says an annual short-term rental license is $270 with an additional $200 administrative review fee. That’s it, $470 for the year. I am questioning what the Chaffee Housing Authority is planning on doing each month that takes $250 worth of review monthly for each participant?
The article states, “While the city will be funding and using the program for its own employees, local businesses can enroll … .” I believe in a previous issue it was stated that city employees will get first dibs.
I would like to see follow-up to this article, answering what administrative duties are expected to be required that equate to $3,000 per year per participant? Also, will preference be given to city employees over the general population?
Cathy Chochon,
Salida