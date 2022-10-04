Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 would like to give a huge thank you to those who donated and volunteered for its first Rib Run Fundraiser. The fundraiser took place on Aug. 27.
The fundraiser was to gather funds to keep the Elks building from going beyond repair. We sold 200 tickets that were for ½ rack of ribs and all the fixings.
During this evening we had a live and silent auction as well as a raffle with items that had been donated. We also raffled a Traeger Pro 780 donated by Wes Stull of Casper, Wyoming.
Wes also volunteered his time cooking the 100 racks needed for this fundraiser.
We would like to thank businesses and individuals that donated: The Monarch Crest, Tim and Traci Wilburn, Brady’s West, Leadville Railroad, Altitude Tire in BV, Salida Gun Shop, A1 Auto, Colorado Outpost, Faricy Brothers, Poncha Lumber, Autozone, Hylton Lumber, First Colorado Land Office, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Legends Kitchen and Bath, Salida Stove and Spa, Murdoch’s, Kaleidoscope Toys, True Value, Sue Marshall, Krivanek Jewelry, Randy and Liz Gragg, Wes Stull, Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, The Surf, Collegiate Peaks Golf Course, JC Ironworks, Scanga Meat, Top of the Rockies Zipline and All Valley Auto.
We would like to give a shout-out to those who volunteered their time; this event would not have been a success without you.
Thank you to Mark and Ginny Gorman, Wes and JoAnn Stull, Brandon and Desirae Wilkins, Paco Giron, Sabrina Palko, Emma Wilkins, RayAnn Wilkins, Brandi Pugh, Josh Jacobson, Jeanne Pugh, Jan and Michelle Chalupsky, Brenda Beach, Rachel Lane and Ed Alloy.