Dear Editor:
I just would like to say how impressed I was this last weekend with the completely sold-out production of “Seussical the Musical” at the SteamPlant. If you missed the show, then you missed out on something quite special and impressive for this small town.
There were several points in the show where I had to ask myself how I only paid $15 to be entertained so thoroughly. Although this show was the inaugural piece put out by Sventastik Productions – and there were of course the telltale signatures of a community production including minor adjustments you would expect to see – the skill-set and professionalism of the crew signified that this was not their first rodeo.
As someone who thoroughly enjoys musical theater and has been to the West End in London and countless shows at the Bellco in Denver, I can easily rate the work they are doing here in our community with some of those productions. The sets were imaginative (a jungle, a courtroom, an entire scene with black lights and choreographed dancers with a nod to cirque), and the songs were not an easy feat to hit the high notes required of the actors (who also were perfectly cast in each role).
This checked off all of the boxes you are looking for in a great show. If this is what we can expect from Sventastik going forward, they have set the bar high. My advice to you on their next endeavor: Buy your tickets early.
Ramona Kimmett,
Salida