With the homecoming celebrations behind us, I sit questioning the impact that homecoming queen nominations and elections have on our young women.
What is it that we are awarding? Why is every high school girl entered into a popularity contest without their consent to be entered? What are the impacts on the mental health of all of our high school girls because of this continued, outdated tradition that seems to be a school-sponsored popularity contest? The contest is not based on talent, amount of community service or academic performance as it should be.
The sexism of the concept also becomes very apparent given that Salida does not have a competition for homecoming king. I have reached out and asked the school board to consider this via email. I would also ask our community to consider this as well and would like to present a couple of alternatives.
The first alternative would be to allow the students (all students) to choose whether they would like to be part of the nomination process and allow them to opt in or out. The students can then vote from a list of people who have opted in.
The second alternative would be to have criteria that would need to be met to be nominated. The criteria should take into consideration academics, community involvement, athletics and extracurricular involvement.
School personnel should make the nominations with the student body then voting for a winner from the list of nominees. I would also suggest that the name of the title be changed to something that encompasses all students, such as “Homecoming Spartan.”
I think homecoming, and a person who embodies the spirit of the school, should continue to be celebrated. But, I question if we are sending the right message about what embodies the spirit of an educational institution by continuing to ignore academic and civic achievements in a school-sponsored contest.