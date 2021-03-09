Why consider $1.8M outdoor pools Mar 9, 2021 Mar 9, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dear Editor:As a heating boiler is required to maintain water temperature for indoor Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center pool, I cannot understand why spending $1.8 million is being considered to construct outdoor pools.Robin Anderson Salida Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest e-Edition Mountain Mail To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Top Ads featured Careers at HRRMC Updated Mar 8, 2021 featured CLASSIFIED AD SALE Mar 1, 2021