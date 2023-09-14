Dear Editor:
I was watching TV and a lady came on after the mass shooting of the day. She asked, “How did we get here?”’
Well, after living 75 years – which includes a master’s degree in human relations and a 36-year career working with juvenile delinquents, police, teachers, employers, parents, mental health care providers and the courts, I have learned that it basically comes down to these three evils: No. 1: The lawyers who invented the fine print. They have made it so that people cannot tell what the truth is or what it is not. They manipulate the language to get the result they want. A person’s guilt or innocence is determined by who his lawyer is and not guilt or innocence.
No. 2: Guns. Oh, how we love our guns. Some might say we love our guns more than our children. The children are killing each other, themselves and others with guns every day. We do nothing. We do not have the will to fight for reasonable gun restrictions.
No. 3: Money. OK, when money became our “God” we lost our souls as a nation. People do evil every day for money. Our national leaders and some local politicians have been bought and paid for by Big Money. This includes the president(s), Congress and the Supreme Court. What is most sad about this situation is that it is not a secret and yet we do nothing. Big Money has ruined our environment, college, professional sports, the education system, the legal system and the medical system, yet we do nothing.
So do not ask how we got here. Everyone knows how we got here, and it is not pretty. This country has become a world power, but it has lost its soul along the way. The evil things we choose to do to individuals and groups of people has cost us dearly. Some people say we are reaping what we’ve been sowing for years.
Jim Sweetwood,
Salida