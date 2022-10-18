As the midterm elections approach, we face many important issues.
Democrats comprehend and support science. Greenhouse gases cause global warming and Democrats favor an orderly transition to cleaner energy.
Many Republicans don’t understand science. The Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia explains the climate crisis as China sending its “bad air” to the U.S. while stealing “our good air.”
Democrats support women’s reproductive health rights. Most Republicans don’t. But after the repeal of Roe v. Wade, many Republicans are trying to hide their anti-choice policies.
Democrats support the right of all citizens to vote. Many Republicans believe in restricting voting rights, especially for likely Democratic voters.
Many Republicans believe Democrats are responsible for crime. Democrats know that the causes of crime are complex and neither political party is to blame.
Many Republicans claim Democrats favor open borders. Democrats believe in secure borders but understand that legitimate asylum seekers have rights. As inscribed in the eloquent words on the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”
Many Republicans blame President Biden for inflation. Democrats realize multiple factors contribute to inflation, especially Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by Trump’s friend Vladimir Putin. We live in a global economy and inflation is global.
While all these issues are important, they pale in significance compared to preserving our democratic republic. Democrats support democracy. Many Republicans claim elections are fraudulent unless their candidate wins.
Please vote for Democrats to preserve our democracy.