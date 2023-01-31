Dear Editor:
To quote Dirty Harry, “A man’s gotta know his limitations.”
In the past, I have successfully completed the following:
Installed a kitchen faucet. Numerous times I changed trip levers and flappers in our toilets.
Changed many flat tires and batteries in various vehicles.
Installed a ceiling fan, replaced a regular light switch with a dimmer and changed batteries in smoke alarms.
Does that make me an expert plumber, auto mechanic or electrician?
Of course not.
After high school, I thought I knew everything. Even with a college degree, life has shown me my limitations.
I met Frank Waxman as he was completing his research for his doctorate in microbiology/immunology. One day as I was waiting for him to complete his experiments, I picked up a copy of the Journal of Immunology sitting on his desk. I found a title that sounded interesting and started reading.
After the first paragraph, I had no idea what was discussed. I went to another paragraph. Again, no clue. I chose another article. Again – not the faintest idea what the author was talking about.
When Frank returned to his office, I asked him if he understood the stuff in those articles in the journal. He said of course.
I realized then that I really didn’t know much about science. To understand the information in that scientific journal required years of preparation, including intense study and successful completion of calculus, virology, microbiology, chemistry, genetics, immunology and many other subjects.
Donald Trump, at the early stages of COVID, stood in front of a group of scientists and said his uncle was a brilliant scientist, thus he (DJT) knew this stuff due to his familial relation to his uncle.
No, buddy, that’s not how it works.
I spent two months typing and retyping (no computers in the mid-’70s) Frank’s doctoral dissertation. All I remember from that experience is a bunch of initials like GAT and RNA and MIF. I even named my first cat MIF. Her full name was Migration Inhibitory Factor.
Due to my 50 years with Dr. Frank Waxman, I spent years socializing with a variety of very smart scientists. They speak their own language.
I can’t speak nor comprehend French. Perhaps if I spent a few years studying the language and lived in a country immersed in the French language and culture, I could get by.
But there is no way that living with and associating with a bunch of nerdy scientists for decades means that I can comprehend nor interpret nor make any informed conclusions about medical research.
I didn’t spend four years of college, four years in graduate school studying complex scientific topics accompanied by intense research, publishing articles in reputable, peer-reviewed scientific journals or five decades of my life immersed in advancing scientific knowledge for the betterment of mankind.
So, if you haven’t done that, then I suggest in the most civilized way I can, shut your stupid yap because you don’t know what you’re talking about.
Nelda Waxman,
Salida