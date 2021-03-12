Dear Editor:
The entire Salida High School baseball program and I would like to thank High Country Bank, Diesslin Structures Inc., Harder Real Estate, Purcell Manufacturing and Ace Hardware.
Their generous donations helped us purchase a new 8-by-40 foot storage unit that will house all of our baseball equipment, including screens, pitching machines, maintenance tools, nets, field chalk, lawn mowers, field drags, infield tarps, portable mounds and our ATV.
Thanks for always stepping up for our kids and making our community a better place to live.
Lee Lewis,
SHS head baseball coach