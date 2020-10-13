Dear Editor:
Do you believe in democracy?
We elect Chaffee County officials democratically. But what if there was a law that gave every voter from Poncha Springs three votes, Buena Vista two votes, Salida one vote, and those residing in unincorporated areas one-half vote?
Would that be fair? Of course not.
This metaphor aptly describes our antiquated Electoral College.
The Electoral College was incorporated into our federal Constitution as a grand compromise.
It was a balancing act enacted to satisfy both the large and small states.
It also provided a benefit for the slave states. They received a population bonus of three-fifths for every slave even though slaves weren’t permitted to vote.
Another reason our founding fathers created the Electoral College is that they didn’t fully trust voters (men only back then).
The Electoral College provided a means to save the country in case the voters elected a lunatic as president. Clearly, that safeguard doesn’t always work.
The Electoral College provides disproportionate power to small states. In order to rectify this electoral inequity directly, a constitutional amendment would be required.
Enactment would require approval by two-thirds of congress and ratification by three-fourths of the states. That’s not ever going to happen.
An alternative is a national popular vote compact wherein the winner of the national popular vote would receive the electoral votes of those states belonging to this compact. That’s what’s on our ballot as proposition 113.
Please vote “yes” on proposition 113 to uphold democracy by allowing everyone’s vote to count equally, regardless of their state residence.
Another issue on the ballot is proposition 115, which would ban late-term abortions.
This is a tough question as there’s some legitimacy for both sides.
As a medical scientist (yes, there I go again, flouting my education), I believe that life begins at conception. And in the case of human reproduction, it’s not a grasshopper.
It’s a human being and all human beings have a fundamental right to life.
However, in this case there’s a competing fundamental right.
That’s the right of women to control their bodies.
The question on the ballot this year is whether a law can override the autonomy of women when it comes to reproductive choice.
Late-term abortions are performed only when the fetus has a devastating disease that is not evident earlier in the course of the pregnancy.
Examples are Tay-Sachs disease and bilateral generalized polymicrogyria.
In both of these diseases, brain development is severely impaired and the baby would have only a short and painful existence.
Late-term abortions are incredibly rare. Less than 2 percent of abortions performed in Colorado in 2019 were late-term.
The caricature portrayed by abortion opponents, that these babies are born alive and then killed, is pure fiction.
The operative question is who has the right to determine if the afflicted baby should be carried to birth and endure terrible suffering for a brief life.
I believe that the woman, not the government, should make this incredibly difficult decision.
Please vote “no” on proposition 115.
Frank Waxman
Salida