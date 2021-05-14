Dear Editor:
I received an email from Rep. Lamborn entitled “The Green New Deal is a Calamity for National Defense.” He wanted me to know that he believes that “the Green New Deal will crush our military’s combat power.”
The purpose of this letter is to express my frustration. I understand that our politics is winner-take-all and that Mr. Lamborn holds different values. I accept that we will not support the same policies. I accept that Mr. Lamborn won the election and is my representative in Congress.
What I don’t accept is that Mr. Lamborn’s emails seem to be written without thought as to how his demonizations and hyperbole will be received by the 42 percent of voters in the district who did not vote for him.
Is it really necessary to adopt a tone and language that is so contemptuous toward those of us who trust in science and believe that environmental decay poses an existential threat?
Mr. Lamborn seems obsessed with the “radical far-left.” The Green New Deal is branded as “the most radical, expansive and intrusive plans ever introduced in the U.S. Congress.” He ends by stating, “We can’t subordinate our national security, and thus leadership of the free world, to the radical far-left who currently control the Democrat Party policy.” As an aside, it is the Democratic Party; the reference to the nonexistent “Democrat Party” is another example of the email’s divisive tone.
Does Mr. Lamborn really believe that HR 109 – legislation from 2019 that proposed environmental policy values and aspirations without any rule changes – is the most radical legislation ever introduced in Congress?
Does he really believe that sound environmental policies will “crush our military’s combat power”?
Does he really believe that the Democratic Party is under the control of a communist cabal? What’s next, Jewish space lasers and Hilary Clinton running a sex-trafficking operation out of a pizza parlor?
I’m confident that Mr. Lamborn is engaging in political posturing and not expressing his true beliefs.
However, what is more radical, to invent an imaginary enemy to rail against for the purpose of exciting a political base, or to believe that protecting the environment from the degradation caused by human activity is a good idea?
I support the aspirations of the Green New Deal because I recognize humanity’s dependence on the environment and that it is in our self-interest to keep it as livable as possible.
This is not radical and does not make me a member of the “radical far-left.” In reality, this is quite conservative, at least as the word is defined in the dictionary.
I request that Mr. Lamborn’s future communications treat all the residents he was elected to serve, including those who do not share his values and affiliations, with the respect, civility and dignity they deserve.
Hugh Young
Salida