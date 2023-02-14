Dear Editor:

Nelda Waxman’s Jan. 31 letter defends her husband’s right to express opinions free from criticism. But not all is at it seems: 424 words detail Nelda’s life illuminated by the brilliance of Professor Frank Waxman, PhD. But in the last 71 words, a strange transition occurs. After gushing endlessly, Nelda seemingly turns into Frank and starts ranting as Frank in the first person: