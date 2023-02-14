Nelda Waxman’s Jan. 31 letter defends her husband’s right to express opinions free from criticism. But not all is at it seems: 424 words detail Nelda’s life illuminated by the brilliance of Professor Frank Waxman, PhD. But in the last 71 words, a strange transition occurs. After gushing endlessly, Nelda seemingly turns into Frank and starts ranting as Frank in the first person:
“I didn’t spend four years of college, four years in graduate school studying complex scientific topics accompanied by intense research, publishing articles in reputable, peer-reviewed scientific journals or five decades of my life immersed in advancing scientific knowledge for the betterment of mankind.
“So, if you haven’t done that, then I suggest in the most civilized way I can, shut your stupid yap because you don’t know what you’re talking about.”
Catch that? This is no longer Nelda writing. The vitriol demanding we shut our collective “stupid yap” seems to emanate from the Frank side of the Frank-N-Nelda letter-writing symbiote.
Is claiming the sole right to free speech the only way Frank Waxman can win a debate? Do the Waxmans seek to censor and silence all opposing views to avoid defending the failed “science” he shares with the thoroughly discredited Dr. Anthony “I am Science” Fauci?
So how could Frank Waxman, one of history’s greatest minds, have made such a letter-writing blunder?
Speaking of blunders, based on his flawed record of COVID prognostication, perhaps Frank Waxman should be demanding a refund for his PhD expenses. His stance on lockdowns, masks and long COVID have all been discredited. What about Frank’s endless advocacy to “get the jab”?
Science is evidence-based, and the story evolves. Leaving aside whether vaccines were safe and effective two years ago, the risk-benefit analysis for the mRNA vaccines must be constantly reevaluated as the situation changes. Here are three of the many current major issues:
The Omicron currently circulating is much less dangerous than previous variants.
Most of the population was repeatedly exposed to COVID and has developed various types of immunity. This is no longer March 2020.
The mRNA vaccines have proven much less safe and effective than originally touted.
People are now waking up to this reality: Vax risks for most far outweigh the benefits. The UK recently stopped giving mRNA vaccines to those under age 50. The data used showed the risk of a serious adverse effects from the mRNA vaccines was 1:800, while in the 20-29 age group, you would need to vaccinate 169,200 people to prevent one COVID hospitalization. Lousy odds to incentivize vaxxing (tinyurl.com/57saabnk).
Will Frank Waxman weigh in on this data? Also, rather than lecturing us without providing supporting evidence, perhaps Frank could locate the safety and efficacy data which justifies Chaffee County Public Health currently offering both Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID jabs to children ages 6 months-plus. I can’t find any data justifying such a risk. Can you, Frank?