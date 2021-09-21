Dear Editor,
In the Sept. 14 editorial, Merle gave misleading information concerning our present resurgence of COVID in our county and nation. He stated “Because the vaccine provides a substantial degree of protection, the fact is that it is the unvaccinated who will make up the difference, by contracting the virus and developing the antibodies needed for the population to reach herd immunity.”
Perhaps, he should have checked the Centers for Disease Control website.
According to the CDC, “Evidence is emerging that people get better protection by being fully vaccinated compared with having had COVID-19. One study showed that unvaccinated people who already had COVID-19 are more than two times as likely than fully vaccinated people to get COVID-19 again.”
The fact is that we are all in this together. Unvaccinated individuals are prolonging this pandemic, exhausting our health care workers and hurting our economy. We can’t defeat a virus that continues to mutate mostly due to those who have chosen to remain unvaccinated.
Jane Jolley, Salida