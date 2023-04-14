It is politely, yet strongly, recommended that a prominent (large) sign be placed at the Mountain Heritage Park (parking lot) at the top of Spiral Drive that reads:
“All dogs must be leashed on all Salida Mountain Trails … such leash must not exceed ten (10) feet.”
Apologies in advance to pet owners who are lawful, courteous and civil.
However, this letter is principally directed to those who are not and whose animals disturb and often threaten the safety of runners, hikers and bikers.
Colorado and the American West were once wonderful places to live and visit.
However, serious decline has occurred due to “gentrification, suburbanization and tourism” courtesy of the real estate culture and local chambers of commerce.
And, in the words of a wise and long-experienced Town of Basalt librarian:
“Money doesn’t talk ... Money shouts.”
Finally, one is directed to the Vail Daily of April 10, 2023, and to the “Bold-Lettered” article that begins: “Pet Owners.”