Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I really enjoy reading Marty Rush’s letters. The last one tepidly affirming socialism was somewhat inspiring.
I was happy Mr. Rush was not denying the legitimacy of the premise of idealistic socialism, which we can all agree has contributed somewhat to the success of modern western civilization.
Therefore, since outright denial is no longer an option for our friends and neighbors who share these Utopian beliefs, I was hoping to learn more about the plan for “fundamental transformation” of our civilization. How is it actually going to work? What we’ve seen so far from this administration is the opposite of “MAGA” on every level and ironically also the opposite of “progress.” I refuse to believe the conclusion of our constitutional republic will be socialism, a stone’s throw from outright communism.
Communism undisputably killed 100 million people during the last century. Yet our kids, especially college graduates, know nothing about its very well documented, failed history. If not Marty, I invite anybody to join our conversation. Those who believe that “the end will justify the means” have a lot to explain as they work to destroy every aspect of our society, from our history to our culture and sadly, our children. Who are being spoon fed racism, victimhood, pessimism, submission and shame, instead of optimism, academic skills and grit to pursue their dreams.
It was a blessing that Mr. Rush and friends grew up in the relative freedom that America once offered and witnessed true, organic social change over decades in our steadily diversifying country. Now, they advocate for less freedom for the younger generations of Americans.
Marty might not realize that he is pulling the ladder up behind him, much to the detriment of his descendants in an amazing betrayal of his own people, for a failed ideology, cleverly disguised as “equity.” It baffles me how those who consider themselves “enlightened, educated, open-minded, tolerant and compassionate” are anything but. The Democratic Party is right now actually, overtly and passionately advocating against freedom of speech, movement, political discourse, thought, association, laughter, comedy, etc.
Yet they wonder why crime, depression, suicide, drug abuse and despair are rising. The muzzling of comedy alone can explain that. The human animal must laugh. Communists have never been fun, nor will they ever be. We shall remain free. I look forward to many responses.
Bret M. Collyer,
Salida