I am a lifelong Salida resident who has seen many changes.
My grandparents owned the Salida Bottling Company at 323 W. First St. from 1940s to 1960s. With 14 building code variances from council, including excess building height and density, SBC developers want to build 17 units on 0.46 acre. Having seen the drawings, I believe SBC is a terrible idea and will stick out like a sore thumb.
But according to Councilman Harald Kasper, “Increased density is the intention of the city. Increased density decreases costs of the existing building, for infrastructure and for utilities.”
Increased density might be the intention of city government, but what about city residents? The referendum 2D on SBC is intended to directly determine the will of the people. But city officials clearly do not care what we think; only their opinion counts.
And if “increased density decreases costs” as Councilman Kasper claims, why do two of the supposed inclusionary housing units at SBC cost over $600,000 for a three-bedroom unit? The affordability argument for SBC is bogus.
If true, wouldn’t that mean that with increased density from recent infill development, Salida would be more affordable than ever? Nope.
Most locals cannot afford SBC. Units will either be bought by newcomers or become short-term rentals. SBC is not a housing solution and will set a precedent for higher/denser downtown construction. Council has stated this is their goal, and for once I believe them. Vote no on 2D.