Dear Editor:
To the residents of Salida and the surrounding area:
We would like to offer our heartfelt thanks for all you’ve done for us in the previous few months.
Thank you to those who helped with the extensive search of our son Nathan.
We also would like to extend a special thanks to the Salida Police Department for the professionalism and support you have provided, past and present, to our family and friends during this trying time.
To those people who have provided essential information, we are so grateful that you stepped forward to offer your time and assistance for our son.
Looking back at those days leading up to Feb. 21 when Nathan left our house, we are confident now that he had plans to meet with a special person.
We have good reason to believe this special person was the same one with him in Salida. With all sincerity, we are asking for the people in the Salida area, familiar with this friend of Nathan’s, to empathize with our heartbreaking experience of not knowing how Nathan is doing.
We simply would like to be in Nathan’s life. We absolutely understand the changes he’s made, and respect why he made those tough decisions.
Our love for him will never wane, and we will always be proud of him.
We are asking that you please let Nathan know how we feel, and it would be wonderful to hear from him in a way that would be comfortable for him. We will never stop looking for our precious son.
Jonathan and
Michelle Schwartz,
Nathan’s parents