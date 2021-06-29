Dear Editor:
A quartet from Denver called Rally ’Round the Family played a set of Rage Against the Machine songs at The 146 Taphouse Friday night, injecting a much needed dose of heavy funk into Salida’s music scene.
Rage Against the Machine (also called simply Rage) is an American ’90s rock band that became loved for its revolution-themed lyrics and tight, hard-hitting instrumentalism.
Rally ’Round the Family paid tribute amazingly well. The original band is known for its technical prowess, difficult to emulate.
Sound and lights on the patio were spot on. By song 2, tables and chairs close to the stage were whisked aside to make way for a small pit of undulating, fist-pumping dancers that grew in size as the set soldiered on.
Oh my, what fun!
As I enjoyed the scene it struck me that this music holds as much, if not more, relevance now than it did 20 to 30 years ago when it was first released: Outrage against the establishment’s injustice, police oppression and systematic racism.
This relevance is also a sad reminder that nothing has changed in those three decades. I hope Rally ’Round the Family returns soon to keep the fire of outrage stoked.
Blake Veazey,
Salida