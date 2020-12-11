Dear Editor:
This is a shout out to Patsy Brooks – first female mayor of Salida. From 1987 to 1990 I was employed by the Bureau of Land Management and alongside Colorado State Parks we were working to create the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area.
We worked with 22 different entities including all the communities along the river.
Salida stood out as the most progressive town and easiest to work with for many reasons.
One of the biggest reasons was Patsy Brooks. She was a joy to talk to and easy to work with.
Ms. Brooks was a problem solver and never let up when she put her mind to something.
I still remember her smile and her drive – she was a special person.
Paul Trentzsch
Cañon City