Dear Editor:
As you may know, fundraising can be challenging and time consuming. We, the Sons and Daughters (in my case great-granddaughter) of Italy recently held an old-fashioned bake sale at the Holiday Sampler.
Our members baked their little hearts out, providing yummy goodies and breads. Sales of baked goods and cookbooks ($20), containing authentic Italian recipes from local families, totaled over $700.
Many of you are repeat customers and seek us out year after year. Thank you so much for your purchases, contributions and donations to our organization.
Who are we, you ask? This is the summary from the national website: “The Order Sons of Italy in America was formed in 1905 by Dr. Vencenzo Sellaro. Originally called “L’Ordine Figli d’Italia,” the Order Sons of Italy in America was established in the Little Italy neighborhood of New York City on June 22, 1905, by Dr. Sellaro and five other Italian immigrants who came to the United States during the great Italian migration. Their aim was to create a support system for all Italian immigrants that would assist them with becoming U.S. citizens, provide health/death benefits, provide educational opportunities and offer assistance with the transition to America.”
Our local chapter uses the bake sale funds to provide local scholarships to Salida seniors. If your child has even the slightest amount of Italian heritage, we encourage them to apply.
Thank you again for your support. We will see you next year.
Monica Hutson,
secretary,
Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America