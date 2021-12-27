Dear Editor:
Hypocrisy in the heart of the Rockies. As of late, I’ve been reading several articles written by both sides of the spectrum about national and local issues.
I’m overly frustrated with the delusion that so many of our residents live in. These are people selling their $5 million homes in Boulder for a quieter life here in Salida. These are people who have never experienced what real racism is, or have ever had an encounter with thieves who break into their homes. They have never lived in areas where there is crime. These are the people crying that “smash and grab” robberies are a side effect of the pandemic. Ironically, if anyone were to “smash and grab” their home, I would guarantee they would be singing a different tune.
These are the first people to label someone as a “racist” or to point a finger and blame. To live in such bias and move to a small town bringing your ideas of “how things should be” is asinine. These are the same people who complain how they can’t get service at a restaurant, or complain that things are “taking too long.”
Honest, hardworking people are doing what they can to serve these elitists in our community and are essentially being spit on. My wish for the new year is that people swallow that pill called humility and realize maybe they shouldn’t try to destroy a town they moved to because they loved it so much.
So much of what Salida is has gone. These Tesla-driving elitists drinking their iced coffees through their metal straws, who scrutinize farmers who raise cattle, because cattle are ruining the environment. Yet, take the time to ask an electric-vehicle owner where lithium comes from?
I heard a rumor that Salida wants to be fully EV. Are people truly naïve on how lithium is mined? If these elitists knew that what was propelling their Teslas was a by-product of child labor, would they even care? Of course not, because they live in glass houses and they love throwing rocks.
It’s truly a shame neither the city nor the county even cares. I believe the best thing the pandemic has done is it has exposed the elites in our community. What a shame.
James Denfield,
Salida