Dear Editor:
Thank you from the Salida High School junior parents and staff sponsors who hosted the Salidabration Prom/After Prom Celebration May 1 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Approximately 90 of our junior and senior class students were in attendance. We had the opportunity to give away over $8,000 worth of prizes, many donated and purchased locally. The students enjoyed games including laser tag, tricycle races, poker and hungry hippos in addition to snacks and a DJ with a great light and sound set-up.
This event would not have been possible without the efforts of the parents and staff that planned and presented the party – 50 adults working together to make sure our upperclassmen had a celebration, the first one of its kind in over two years.
A special thank you to Miki Hodge and Chaffee County Fairgrounds and our school nurse, Rebecca Capozza, for going above and beyond to help us plan a safe, fun party.
We could not have done it without the support of all our generous sponsors who gave us great deals or outright donations: Badfish, Kaleidoscope Toys, A-1 Auto, Mountain Sports Haus, Monarch Community Outreach, Salida Mountain Sports, SubCulture Cyclery, She-la-vie, Scot’s Bicycle Service, Ramps and Alleys, Riverboat Works, Western Archery, Absolute Bikes, Renew Your Ride, 7000 Feet Running Company, Chaffee Tire, Dan Bender with a personal donation in memory of Mike Harrington, the Salida Spartan Athletic Booster Club, and Independent Whitewater.
If we have inadvertently left anyone off this list, please know that you are appreciated also.
Thank you all for supporting the Salida High School Salidabration (in Poncha Springs) Party.
Brandy Coscarella on behalf of Salida High School and the SHS Class of 2022 Parents Salidabration Committee