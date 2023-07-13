Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I like to write.
Some of my writing has been published – letters to the editor, magazine articles and short stories, trashy porn novels. I’ve written three unpublished novels, a self-published Elvis Bible (“The New Improved Testament”) and a one-act play, performed at Salida SteamPlant a few years ago.
The science fiction genre fascinates me. Sci-fi stories are always rattling around my brain. Here’s a recent one:
There’s an alien civilization on a planet with a globally temperate climate and an abundance of natural resources, including food. Life has evolved in a noncompetitive environment, including intelligent life. The aliens are a highly social species, cooperative and empathetic, racially and culturally uniform.
A world government manages society and the planet’s resources. Billions live in peace and prosperity. Science and technology are devoted to improving life. And life is devoted to pleasure – socializing with family and friends, exploring their planet’s natural wonders, discovering new food and entertainment, music, art, mind-expanding drugs, sexual combinations.
Medical science provides longevity and quality of life. But a truly healthy species needs constant rejuvenation from its young, and the planet’s resources aren’t infinite.
Some old people must die every year.
As rational beings, they accept this. They love life dearly (most are still vigorous at age 200), but allegiance to the group is in their DNA. Agreeing to a death sentence, though, doesn’t make it less distressing.
The Angels of Mercy are the aliens’ most evolved beings – scientists, philosophers, musicians. Spiritual masters who lead the sacred, week-long ceremony that provides a graceful exit for the dying and their loved ones.
So where’s the conflict driving the plot, you ask? I’m still running that through engineering. Maybe some people start to rebel and refuse to die. Not very original, granted. Maybe you can come up with something better.
Or maybe science fiction isn’t your thing. How about a nice political thriller?
The Angels of Mercy are a cabal of right-to-die fanatics, led by a Kevorkian-like cult leader. They’ve been illegally distributing lethal drugs for years. But their altruistic mission – to help old, sick people die a dignified death – has become corrupted. Young heirs to vast tech fortunes are hiring the Angels to murder their billionaire parents.
And only FBI agent Deke Bates can stop them.
Now I just have to write it.
Marty Rush,
Salida