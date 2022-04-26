Dear Editor:
I read Merle’s editorial addressing the closure of F Street today and have a comment. I understand Salida recently changed their logo. I could have saved them the money. Just change it to a large “No Parking” sign, cause that’s what Salida is becoming. A nice small town, with charm and all that, but one can’t park anywhere near it.
Closing F Street to accommodate a few restaurants, to me anyway, is again a patently poor idea, especially if the local business people I support expect to see any of my money in the upcoming months during the proposed closure.
Yep, that’s right, I’m not a tourist, and I don’t live in town, but I do, or did, spend a considerable amount of money there each year. As I and many others do and have been doing, we’ll take our money out of the area, ’cause six to eight blocks to find a place to park in order to do business, not gonna work.
Recently took me three separate trips to town to be able to find a parking space at Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area in order to do my business there. The gal behind the counter told me when I mentioned the lack of parking that it gets impossible to park anywhere near the place when they close F Street.
And now there’s a proposal to take out the dirt lot kitty corner to Tuffriverstuff in order to build a high rise? Where will these people park? Taking away four blocks worth of parking to enhance business opportunities for a few eateries, which already have butt-ugly structures for seating occupying parking spots, is one thing, but eliminating all that parking is in my opinion one of the worst decisions that the town has made in the past three years. Doing it again, to my perspective, is lunacy.
I’m sure it’s nice for the restaurants, but it’s an insurmountable obstacle for many of us who can’t afford to use town for our caloric intake but still spend money there with the local small businesses. There was a “buy local” campaign in past years; well, this would seem to go against all that. I wonder how many tourists come into town, can’t find a place to park and take their money elsewhere? Bet there’s more than a few.
I know I’m not the only one who feels this way.
Marshall Nichols,
Howard