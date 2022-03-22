Dear Editor:
I am writing this letter not to express my opinion(s) so much to the editor, but to reach out to my community.
As we all know, the war in Ukraine (or the invasion of Ukraine) is horrific to watch. I am half Ukrainian myself. I grew up on the stories of my grandmother of how Stalin created chaos and destruction in Ukraine and made the people suffer. I never thought I would see that happen (again) in this lifetime.
As I watch thousands and thousands flee Ukraine with nothing but the food they can carry and maybe a single child’s toy, a single blanket and only one change of clothes, I think, “My God, what will happen to these people?” Once in the arms of “safety” they will be nothing but poor refugees, stripped of their jobs, homes, belongings, their land, their pets, their savings.
I look at where I live and feel the guilt that I am (currently, God forbid that would change) living in luxuries compared to what these people, my people (and even if I wasn’t related to them, I would still feel deeply for them) are going through. Then I had an idea.
There is so much wealth in Salida. There is so much that it is self-sabotaging our community (but I won’t go down that rabbit hole for now). Salida: Is there anyone out there who would be willing to suffer a financial loss now to help your fellow humans?
Hey, all you developers making a killing off the average Joe! How would you like to do something amazing? Maybe “adopt” a Ukranian family – or two? Let them live here in one of your newly built condos for say six months, a year, to get on their feet.
Employers: Help give them work. Ukrainians work hard. Are we not all God’s children? Show that we can come together as a community and help solve some of our issues.
We can’t adopt every family. But how many towns in America are out there? What if each small town adopted one family (and bigger cities could do more). How would that change everything? It wouldn’t return their homeland. But the world would be better for just awhile. You, Salida, could be enriched by this giving of great love. What an amazing opportunity for us to show love and share love.
And by the way, have you ever had homemade borscht? Or a homemade pierogi? Yum! Open your hearts, Salida. I am saying this to you, not the editor.
I am in contact with someone who speaks fluent Ukrainian and Russian and can assist on this plan should we come together for it. Contact me if you are open and willing. My contact information is etched on a plaque on the bridge I designed and helped build downtown by the SteamPlant. Or FB me. I am not hard to get hold of.
Let’s show our love. Money is transitory. Love is forever.
Kamber Sokulsky,
Salida