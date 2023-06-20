What a great weekend we’ve had with this year’s FIBArk! It is such a terrific event for Salida, and it is great to see all the visitors in town enjoying the festive atmosphere. Kudos to all involved who worked hard to make the event a success.
The only reason I am writing a letter today is to express my one disappointment during the event. Each year, we enthusiastically make our way to the much-anticipated Hooligan Race. We arrive about an hour early to secure a viewing position next to the boat ramp. This is not only to see the Hooligans, but most of all, to see the crazy bike jump into the river. Brave young men hurl themselves off a near-vertical jump into the river. They ride mini-bikes padded with flotation, throw crazy flips and other daring maneuvers, while the crowd goes wild.
This year, we jostled for our viewing position only to find out that the bikes were not going to jump. I never realized that this was what entertained the crowd between Hooligans. As time ticked by between the water craft, announcers did their best to fill the gap with banter, jokes and information while the crowd patiently waited for the next Hooligan to arrive. Just not the same.
I understand that the reason the bike jumping was pulled from the event was insurance and liability. Of course, it is risky and potentially dangerous, but so are kayaking, rafting, canoeing and mountain bike races up on Tenderfoot Mountain. Perhaps there is a way for the City of Salida to figure out how to bring back one of the most entertaining aspects of the Hooligan Race. The bike jump is thrilling, fun to watch and fills the time gap between Hooligans. It sure was a long wait this year.
If we agree that the bike jump into the river is a vital part of FIBArk entertainment, perhaps we can figure out a way to include it with the overall insurance required to run the event next year. It would be something for all of us to look forward to.