Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I’m worried about Vladimir Putin’s mental state.
So are veteran Kremlin-watchers – diplomats and journalists who have observed Putin up close and personal over the years. People who’ve sat across the table from him, before the table was 90 feet long.
They say Putin seems different lately. Like he’s become disconnected from reality, believing his own crack-brained propaganda about Nazis running Ukraine. Passionately. A man known for his icy self-control has suddenly become emotional in recent speeches.
Why the change, you ask? Well, the experts have floated a few theories to explain Putin’s apparent mental decline. Including:
Job stress
Being mob boss of a gangster state is tough work. And if that state is a global superpower? It’s gotta take a toll, commanding 6,000 nukes, 24/7 for over 20 years. And controlling a cadre of treacherous oligarchs, while gang-raping the land of a country as vast as Russia. The man is exhausted.
COVID isolation
Even murderous tyrants need to have fun. For all his bare-chested, autocratic macho, at heart Putin is just a working-class schlub from postwar St. Petersburg. A normal person who needs normal social contact to maintain any semblance of psychological balance. Deep, persistent isolation does weird things to people’s heads. That 90-foot-long table is a bad sign.
Aging
Putin turns 70 in October. It’s a clinical fact: Aging degrades both body and brain function. It also affects the mind. Those zero birthday years are always unsettling, and 70 is a big number. “Old” may be as negative a word in Russian as it is in English.
Religious fanaticism
This one is counterintuitive – Putin is a former Soviet KGB colonel, a hardcore Commie atheist, right? Yet it’s not unusual for people, in their later years, to suddenly get interested in spiritual matters. To get religion, even.
In Putin’s case, that religion would be the Russian Orthodox Church. A branch of Eastern Orthodox Christianity, which split from the Roman Catholic Church in the 11th century, 500 years before the Protestants. Then, like Protestants, fragmented into various sects, but ones centered around ethnic identity – Greek, Armenian, Serbian.
The Russian Orthodox variant is characterized by several things. Psychedelic onion-dome churches. Garish iconography that puts the Catholics to shame. An emotional intensity of belief that embraces the radical and the irrational, if not the insane. (See Rasputin.)
The scary thing here isn’t what an enraptured Putin is saying to God in his thoughts and prayers. It’s what God is saying to Putin. I mean, God has said a lot of weird stuff to people – the Son of Sam, David Koresh, Jim Jones.
Then, there’s the irony: Everyone thought the apocalypse would be triggered by radical Islam, when the culprit was Christianity all along.
Psst, Vlad, it’s me, God …
Marty Rush,
Salida