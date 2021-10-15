Dear Editor:
Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 held a building fundraiser on Sept. 25 to raise funds to help keep the historic Elks Lodge at 148 E. Second St. a viable place to continue our nonprofit endeavors.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks strives to assist communities with youth activities, veteran assistance and overall community assistance through programs including Hoop Shoot, Soccer Shoot, Americanism, Veterans Day ceremonies and services, Christmas Baskets and a myriad of additional programs all dedicated to giving back to our communities.
Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 would like to thank the following donors who offered monetary assistance and/or items that were used in the silent auction and raffle fundraisers. We would also like to thank all the volunteers who gave up their time to assist with this fundraising event. Thank you from Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 members to:
Salida Gunshop, High Side Bar & Grill, Mark and Ginny Gorman, Cellar Wine & Spirits, Brady’s West, Monarch Crest Gift Shop, Crawford Auto/Carquest, Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply, Dana and Dee Nachtrieb, Western Recreation Industries, Fat Tees, Sabrina Palko, Salida Pharmacy & Fountain, Salida Spartan Booster Club;
Legends Kitchen & Bath, Brandon and Desirae Wilkins, The Mixing Bowl, A-1 Auto/Sinclair, C&J Automotive, Souled Out T-shirts, Fierce & Foxy, Amicas Pizza, Split Happens Bowling Alley, Angelina Sanchez, J.R. Cruz, Ace Hardware, True Value Hardware and NAPA Auto Parts.
Brandon Wilkins,
Salida