Dear Editor:
For the past four plus years, I have been the caregiver for my sister Gail Turniske.
Anyone who has been a caregiver knows how many trips you make for doctor appointments and to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center for x-rays, and many, many oncology appointments.
I would personally like to thank each of these medical professionals for the special care they gave Gail, especially the nurses in the oncology department.
They always greeted Gail with a smile and made her treatments as pleasant as possible.
All the doctors, nurses and therapists helped to keep Gail happy and healthy during her illness.
Thank you again for your loving care and compassion you gave Gail.
We are very blessed to have such dedicated professionals in our hospital.
May God richly bless all of you.
Cheryl Bohochik
Salida