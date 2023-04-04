When Bob Christiansen retired as county administrator Feb. 28, I thought I would spread my wings a bit and see what other opportunities might be out there.
I sent my resume to two organizations, Carbondale and Teller County. To my surprise, both made me exceptional offers to join their teams, but the fit in Teller was perfect for my family and me. As a result, I have resigned my position as director of building safety for Chaffee County.
I really enjoyed my 10-year tenure here and the relationships I have developed. I would like to thank the development and construction community as you all have been a pleasure to work with as we all have watched the growth of this county over the last several years.
I would like to thank the county commissioners who brought me here, Frank Holman, Dennis Giese and Dave Potts, for their vision and leadership to make this county a better place.
Most of all, I would like to thank my amazing team who played the largest part of the success I have enjoyed this past decade. Pat, Chad, Aaron, Rachael, Gary, Ken, Tara, Netha and Betsy, I love you all. You are by far, the best team I’ve ever been a part of and I am comforted knowing I am leaving the county in such capable hands. I know you will continue the tradition of excellence that I have been a small part of building with you all. I will miss you the most.
I will be leaving Chaffee County a better man than when I came, and I hope I have played some small role in making this county a little bit better than it was when I came with the help of all of you in this delightful community. Thank you all so much for this wonderful past decade.