Have you noticed those who question Chaffee County elections provide facts and links to information for review? Meanwhile, others declare nothing is wrong while never addressing the issues raised.
I requested June 28 Chaffee County primary election surveillance video. Charged $440 in fees, I lost a month waiting for delivery required in three days.
First: I requested 24 hours of surveillance video of the courthouse ballot drop box. Drop boxes are vulnerable to ballot harvesting schemes. After a month, I received only 18.5 hours of video – 5.5 hours were missing including 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. election day. What happened during the missing 5.5 hours?
Second: I requested 72 hours of footage from each of two surveillance cameras in the ballot counting room. The new, $15k courthouse ballot room was abandoned and relocated to the fairgrounds with little publicity. I received only 36 hours from one camera and 48 from the other. This limited video shows election judges on their cellphones – despite signage saying “no cellphones.”
Third: I obtained copies of the ballot box transport logs and found the chain of custody broken. Often, only one judge signed the log when judges from both parties should be present. In one case, the clerk alone broke the seal. What was put in that box? The seal on another box had been broken without explanation.
County Clerk Lori Mitchell is running for re-election. Why won’t she answer legitimate, fact-based questions about our election procedures?