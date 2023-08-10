School starts next week, which means a few of my favorite things are imminent: fall, football and decorative gourds.
Fall is hands down my favorite season. Growing up in Vermont, I loved that the color palette would explode, changing the evergreen into a painter's paradise of golds, reds and oranges. While the season is quite as vibrant in Colorado, the contrast between the evergreens and the aspens is incredibly pleasing to the eye. The 14,000-foot peaks in our valley also add to the grandeur of the scenery.
I love the temperature of the season. As a Vermonter and a descendent of Irish and Scottish heritage, I don’t always handle the heat very well. I feel like my wardrobe is more fall appropriate. It’s so hard to find shorts that I feel comfortable in. Why are they all so short? I hate the constant inseam adjusting and tugging of short-shorts. But, I sweat too much to wear pants! It’s a lose-lose situation. Fall tells me, “Psst. You can wear pants now.” And that’s why fall is my favorite. Pants, a T-shirt and flip-flops are my preferred outfit.
I’m a huge football fan. My team is the New York Giants. (My dad grew up in the Bronx and then Connecticut.) My husband's team is the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s one of the few things we fight about. As fans of Northeast teams, we only get to see our teams play when their game is primetime, they are really good and/or with full NFL access. When our teams play each other, a minimum of twice a year, it’s not enjoyable to watch those games together. No one is having fun. This year, regrettably, our teams play on Christmas Day. Maybe we skip the game altogether?
As much as I love the sport, I have issues with parts of it. Like with all professional teams, I disagree at the price paid to professional athletes. It’s much too high. Our country places value in strange places. Our athletes are millionaires and our teachers are living in subsidized housing. I don’t think that makes us the greatest country in the world. Do you?
Last but certainly not least, decorative gourds! Millennial moms, unite. We love us some fall decor, no? I want pumpkins and gourds everywhere. I want them on my porch, and on my table and on that table and maybe hanging? I love to make jack o'lanterns. We used to have a carving party, might bring that back. Timing that party can be tricky though. If we carve too early, they won’t still be standing for Halloween. If we carve too late, we miss out on the enjoyment of the lantern. Plus, there are the deer to contend with. Uncarved pumpkins can stay out for months, untouched. Carved pumpkins, eaten entirely in minutes. I started bringing the carved pumpkins inside at night and putting them back out in the morning. If I forget, I regret. (Sidebar: My yard is fully fenced, 3ish feet in the front and 6 in the back. I have a dog that is constantly on patrol (except overnight) and still, the deer eat everything. They eat my dandelions, but not my unfenced neighbors’. They eat my sunflowers, but not the wild ones that grow along the road. The deer are clearly obsessed with me, so I’ve stopped trying to grow anything but mature trees, yarrow and Russian sage. Those three things I have yet to kill or let get eaten. Small victories.)
The downside to school resuming, my beloved husband and daughter are now possible targets. There were 51 school shootings in 2022. Fifty-one. That is insane. Politicians and lobbyists are railing about how to save unborn fetuses, while our children are being gunned down at school. How does that make sense? Put some of that effort and passion into solving this problem. There has to be a solution, or if not a solution, a plan that reduces the risk of being murdered at school. I don’t think the solution is arming teachers. They are already taxed with educating, raising, disciplining, sheltering, comforting, supporting, etc. Like the late great Notorious B.I.G. song from 1997, “Mo Money Mo Problems,” I believe more guns will cause more problems, not less. Also, today hip-hop is 50 years old. I love fun facts.