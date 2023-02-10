Dear Editor:
“You’re entitled to your own opinions, but not your own facts” (Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan). Moynihan’s words are even more applicable today.
Bret Collyer recently anointed me “lord and high priest of our local ‘church of Fauci’ (Jan. 24).” Following the lead of others on the far-right, he then equated science to a cultlike religion.
Scientific conclusions are based on evidence. Religion is based on faith, which is belief in things for which there is no evidence. Science and religion are not incompatible – many scientists are religious. But science is not a religion.
Dr. Fauci was a leader in the fight against COVID. It’s disgraceful his good name is besmirched by the anti-science crowd. Their aim is to justify ill-informed beliefs by denigrating expertise.
Collyer suggests a false dichotomy between education and productivity, claiming the most educated are the least productive. In fact, education drives our high-tech economy. Worldwide, students flock to our outstanding universities.
Collyer contrasts those who served in Vietnam to those who continued their education. I honor those who served in Vietnam, especially those who, in Lincoln’s words, gave “the last full measure of devotion.”
There’s a connection between military service and science. It’s noteworthy that hundreds of thousands of our soldiers’ lives were saved by science in World War II. Those are the lives who would have been lost if we had been forced to invade Japan.
Along with perhaps millions of Japanese lives, our soldiers were saved by the development of the atomic bomb. The bomb was developed by highly educated scientists and engineers.
Collyer characterizes President Biden as “… a truly illegitimate president.” On what basis, pray tell, is that belief justified? Once again, we come upon a belief that is unsupported by evidence.
Like science, our judicial system is based on evidence. Adherents of Trump’s “big lie” lost more than 60 court cases as they failed to produce a shred of credible evidence of widespread fraud.
Collyer comments that many get their news from “fraudulent and dishonest” sources like the Washington Post and CNN. Now we have arrived at the heart of the problem.
When I was growing up, there were a relatively limited number of information sources. Today, the number of places where one can get information is nearly unlimited. While this may provide some benefits, the downside is deliberate spread of misinformation. Far-right faux “news” sites are the actual fraudulent and dishonest sources of misinformation.
Misinformation has consequences. A candidate for state legislature in New Mexico, who lost his 2022 election by a margin of 74 to 26 percent, claimed without evidence the election was fraudulent. He was arrested after allegedly hiring others to shoot up Democratic officials’ homes.
Our Constitution guarantees free speech. However, it’s concerning when fraudulent sources demean experts like Fauci and spout anti-science nonsense. Higher education fosters critical thinking skills that enable one to differentiate facts from rubbish.
We must strike a reasonable balance between free speech and the spread of misinformation.
Frank Waxman,
Salida