Dear Editor:
I often dislike the right-wing editorial cartoons in your paper, but they are usually balanced by the occasional liberal cartoon.
I don’t know what to make of the completely false cartoon on March 9 showing Meghan and Harry getting a child tax credit check.
Even cartoons should, in my opinion, have some factual basis. In this case, the facts are that the Child Tax Credit “... phases out for taxpayers with incomes over $150,000 for married taxpayers filing jointly, $112,500 for heads of household, and $75,000 for others...”
If Wilkinson thinks the Sussexes earn less than $150K per year, she or he is very much misinformed.
Avery Champion,
Salida