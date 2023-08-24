Dear Editor:
Regarding Danny Taylor's "social experiment": Two Sundays ago, I helped my boys (8 and 10) and their friend set up to sell precious rocks and lemonade at First and F streets. The painted barriers near the crosswalk were used as a rock display stand and the lemonade stand was just behind these.
After the boys did a brisk business in lemonade I went to the grocery store mid-afternoon to purchase more lemonade. I came back to find Danny Taylor and his armed friend Taylor with his self-reportedly loaded, assault-style rifle. They were standing immediately in front of the boys, on the crosswalk. He was so close, his upside-down American flag was dangling on the rock display at times.
I didn't know that Taylor had moved his Sunday "experiment" to F Street. I would never have had my boys set up anywhere near him. I asked him and his friend to move to the other side of First Street so he at least wasn't blocking them. He was friendly enough but flat out refused. He said previously a business on that block had asked him not to stand near their store because it affected their business. No surprise there. So he stood right there in front of little kids selling rocks and lemonade.
I know enough not to start an argument with two armed men in front of my children. So I smiled and let it go and stayed nearby to monitor the situation.
Mr. Taylor, while some people may love your display of guns and ammo, you intimidate and terrorize most of us. How many innocent people, how many children have been murdered with a weapon like yours? It is a normal reaction to feel scared or intimidated by you. While you get off posing for pictures, I'm sure many in town avoid F Street on Sunday afternoons because they don't want to be anywhere near a man with a loaded assault rifle, who may or may not be sane. Most people quickly move past you.
While purportedly scaring people is not your intention, I see you as attention-seeking, while posing for photographs and feeding your ego by taunting the town with a deadly weapon.
Just because you have the right, it doesn't make what you are doing right.
Marty Kuhn,
Salida