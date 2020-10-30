Dear Editor:
On behalf of Friends of Salida Skateparks, I’m writing to express our sincere gratitude to Monarch Community Outreach for their recent donation of $1,500.
This money will be used to help pay for needed amenities at the new skatepark including a shade pavilion, lighting, and benches.
These amenities provide enhanced safety and comfort for park users, caregivers, and visitors to Centennial Park.
Friends of Salida Skateparks has worked tirelessly the past two years to raise community support and capital to build a new skatepark in Salida.
After being awarded a highly competitive Great Outdoors Colorado Grant (GOCO) in March, funds to design and build the new park were secured.
Construction of the new skatepark is scheduled to begin in November.
This project will be the first piece of the publicly approved Master Parks Plan for Centennial Park to come to life and we couldn’t be more excited!
Thank you to Monarch Community Outreach for supporting our mission to provide healthy, outdoor, low cost recreational opportunities for the youth of Salida and Chaffee County.
Amy Reed
Salida