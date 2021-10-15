Dear Editor:
The aftermath of the recent school lockdown crisis is revealing some sad truths about our increasingly polarized society.
Full disclosure: I don’t know all the details about what happened, nor do I know any of the individuals involved. Both of my sons are recent SHS graduates, and I feel that their high school experiences were solid and safe.
That said, it was distressing to hear of the incident involving an emotionally unstable student, possibly armed, which resulted in a tense lockdown crisis and police response. Thankfully, there were no injuries or property damage, the students are all safe, and the distressed youth is presumably getting the professional help he requires.
But even with this entirely successful outcome, there were mistakes made by the responders – not surprising, considering that we’re all imperfect humans and it was a chaotic and emotionally charged episode. I think a more appropriate response would be for everyone to breathe a huge sigh of relief, shake hands, then sit down together and respectfully discuss what went right, as well as what went wrong, and then construct a better system and protocol for future emergencies.
Our community should be grateful for all the resources that were deployed: a modern school building with physical security, teachers, administrators and a police force that was rapidly mobilized. In this case, the troubled teen could turn to a trusted adult, and the crisis was de-escalated without physical harm or guns drawn.
There were apparently communication breakdowns, which resulted in raised voices, vulgarities and offended egos, but, for crying out loud, we’re supposed to be the grown-ups here – can’t we just apologize for our mistakes, congratulate our successes and demonstrate to our youths a civil and constructive response to a situation that was already alarming enough?
To those citizens who are howling for heads to roll: Lower your swords, please – you are making everything worse with your bellicose posturing. The young people of our community deserve a better example.
Dr. Vince Stack,
Salida