Dear Editor:
The Salida Community Center would like to thank all of the volunteers who showed up in order to help with the food distribution program this month.
There is no kinder act than helping others.
Our community members have such big hearts. Our food program continues to grow with the number of people needing help, and at the same time people from the community continue to show support for their fellow community members.
A big thank you to Collegiate Peaks Bank and their employees for stepping up and helping us with the large amount of food we received.
They not only worked two days boxing food, but stepped in and made deliveries for us too.
Collegiate Peaks Bank proved what a huge asset they are to the community.
Collegiate Peaks Bank has already committed to helping us with the Thanksgiving Meal.
It is such a great honor living in a community where everyone steps up to help people in need.
There is no way that we can thank everyone individually but we want everyone to know how much we appreciate all of their hard work.
Even though we still do not have our building repaired, we have decided that since no one will be preparing the Thanksgiving Community Dinner, we will step in and provide this service to our community.
This is such an important time due to the pandemic that we feel we cannot let the community go without the Thanksgiving meal.
We will provide delivery to homes and curbside delivery.
We know that since we have not been able to rent our facility to make money that the community will step in and help us make this possible.
We have already placed our food order and will start getting volunteers lined up in order to make our deliveries and prepare the containers for delivery.
Again Salida Community Center director and board members want to thank everyone in the community for all your support.
Anyone wanting to get a Thanksgiving meal delivered can give us a call at 719-539-3351 and anyone wanting to make a monetary donation can write it out to Salida Community Center at 305 F. Street Salida, CO 81201.
Thanking you in advance for all of your support.
Salida Community Center
board of directors and
Director, Elaine Allemang