Last season Bob Rich and I were able to provide about 45 bicycles to needy families in the area through the Salida Elks Lodge Christmas Basket program. A few leftover bikes were given to The Grainery. We also donated about 30 bicycles to local social service agencies for use in their programs.
We would like to thank all the people who made this effort possible. Bob was responsible for storage and transportation of the bikes, and I was the mechanic. Absolute Bikes and Salida Bike Co. donated discount parts and many used bikes, and Scot Banks donated bikes and helped with tricky repairs.
These folks made personal donations of bikes and accessories: Al Adams, Duane Johnson, Chuck Thompson, Denny Lee, Matt McCulley, Don Stephens, Doug Mendelson, Jodi Townsend, Wayne, Bob Schork, James & Lindsay & Ellis Haarmeyer, Dunk DeCew, Chris Leydon, Joe & Paige Judd, Mike Fisher and Anonymous.
Sincere thanks to all these people who chose to share with the community, and especially thanks to the Salida Elks Lodge and the social service agencies for getting the bikes into the hands of deserving families.