Dear Editor:
Congress has historically been opposed to the military operating outside the control of civilian authorities.
The Founding Fathers believed that civilian oversight of the military was critically important to prevent any form of tyranny or dictatorship.
They designed a system of civilian oversight to assure a nonpartisan military as a form of government checks and balances.
A nonpartisan military protects our democracy from fear of military intervention mandated by partisan, arbitrary abuse of power. This includes actions from the president as Commander in Chief.
In 1947 the Office of Secretary of Defense was formally created as a civilian position to advise the President and oversee the Department of Defense.
A military person can be appointed to the office if he has been retired for at least seven years, unless a waiver is approved by Congress.
Since the creation of the Secretary of Defense such a waiver has only been approved twice, for Army General George Marshall in 1950 and Marine Corps General Jim Mattis in 2017.
General Mattis, was appointed by President Donald Trump as head of Secretary of Defense. He served one year.
Mattis disagreed with Trump’s “world view” regarding Syria and NATO and basically Trump fired him.
Trump has replaced the head of the office six times.
Clearly this was Trump’s attempt to further his agenda and circumvent civilian control of the military.
Thus, giving him authority to use the military as part of the executive branch’s response to world wide events and recent incidents of domestic unrest during racial injustice protests.
During the “Cuban missile crisis” President John F. Kennedy had a clear break in confidence with the Department of Defense generals.
However, he did not fire his Secretary of Defense.
Kennedy rejected the Department of Defense’s advice to use “massive retaliation, thermonuclear war” to settle the missile crisis; he favored a “flexible response.”
In a compromise with the generals he eventually approved what became a failed attempt to liberate Cuba from communist control.
Later Kennedy admitted he had been overly deferential to the military chiefs and is quoted as saying he made the mistake of thinking that, “the military and intelligence people have some secret skill not available to ordinary mortals.”
He would never again rely solely on military experts opinions and would consult with outsiders “who may hold a more detached view of military policies.”
Now, President-elect Joe Biden is asking for a waiver to appoint General Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense.
I think this would be wrong if Congress grants another waiver allowing Biden to follow in Trump’s footsteps.
This is blatant politicizing of the Department of Defense and setting a precedent that will further undermine civilian oversight of the military and subvert our government’s check and balance system.
Kennedy is recorded as saying “If we always do what they (the generals) want us to do, none of us will be alive later to tell them that they were wrong.”
Tinker Paul Silver
Howard