Dear Editor:
After a 2020 hiatus, the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Cancer Walk was back in stride this year and it was amazing.
Over the course of two weeks ending in September, teams and individuals all walked for one cause – to support family, friends and loved ones affected by cancer. To everyone who participated, sponsored, donated or volunteered, we thank you.
In total, the event raised almost $8,000 for local oncology patients. The proceeds will be used to purchase wigs, gas cards for those who have to travel to appointments, welcome bags for new patients, lymphedema sleeves and more.
Despite this year’s Cancer Walk being held virtually rather than in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we still had more than 100 people register. Many of those who participated shared selfies of their walks, which really made us smile.
We would like to recognize and thank our generous sponsors who donated cash or in-kind goods: High Country Bank, Heart of the Rockies Radiology, Legacy Bank, Salida Dermatology, Monarch Mountain and Kozak & Gayer, P.A.
We also thank Colorado Parks and Wildlife for waiving the access fee for event participants who used the walking trails at Sands and Frantz lakes.
An incredible team of volunteers came together to help organize, promote and run this year’s event. From putting up signs at trailheads, to assembling goody bags, to distributing flyers, to doing trail cleanup and beyond, we simply could not host this event without their support.
We look forward to continuing to build on this invaluable community event. See you next year – hopefully in person.
Jirka Myers,
HRRMC oncology and infusion manager