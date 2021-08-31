Dear Editor:
I am having difficulty understanding the priorities of Salida City Council, Chaffee County commissioners and the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center board of directors. All receive our tax dollars.
Certainly a new fire station would be wonderful. The city-owned property it sits on certainly would sell to a developer for significant money.
However, I believe the taxpayers are entitled to services not currently available.
A state-of-the-art recycling center, a 24-hour/seven-days-a-week urgent care center and vehicular emission testing for all cars and heavy equipment. These services affect the health of ourselves, loved ones and our planet.
Patricia Walters,
Salida