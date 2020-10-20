Dear Editor:
Working for Salida schools and serving on the library board have been at the heart of my community involvement for 40 years.
Library funding is a complex issue.
When Colorado voters put the Gallagher Amendment into place in 1982 the assessment rate for business was 45 percent and residential property was 29 percent.
It is now outdated.
The residential rate is 7.2 percent, and unless voters pass the repeal, it will likely drop another percentage point or two, to less than 6 percent.
Because residential assessment rates have dropped, businesses pay roughly four times the property tax rate homeowners do.
As a result, each time a community increases taxes, it falls much harder on businesses.
The drop will mean a loss of income to the library and other special tax districts, such as fire protection and hospitals, schools, cities and counties.
Rural areas will be hit hardest due to our lack of industry.
This will force the library to cut programs and staff.
Our community takes pride in our library. It serves all aspects of our community’s residents and tourists, and deserves full financial support.
In case the proposed change worries you, lawmakers cannot ever increase state property tax assessment rates without a vote of the people because TABOR is still in effect.
Any increase in assessment rate and any increase in local mill levy will still come before Colorado voters.
I urge you to vote yes on Amendment B, to repeal the Gallagher Amendment.
Susan Ragan
Salida